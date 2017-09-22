Leafs know there's a lot of work to do and room to improve

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts captain Steven Stamkos, who missed most of last season after having November knee surgery, will return to action Friday night against the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old scored nine goals and added 11 assists over 17 games in 2016-17. Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Victor Hedman, Alexander Killorn and Ryan Callahan will also be in the lineup for the first this preseason. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Steven Stamkos makes exhibition debut tonight. First game since mid-November knee surgery. #tblightning https://t.co/YHzXAm3U3g — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) September 22, 2017

Kucherov, Johnson, Hedman, Killorn, Callahan also making preseason debuts #tblightning. Sergachev in again. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) September 22, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Buffalo Sabres - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown

Martin-Mueller-Lindberg

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Dermott

Nielsen-Holl

LoVerde-Polak

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Zach Redmond has been placed on waivers. The 29-year-old had five assists over 16 games with the Habs in 2016-17. He played in 26 games with the AHL's St. John IceCaps.

Zach Redmond absent de l'entraînement aujourd'hui (soumis au ballottage) / Zach Redmond not practicing today (placed on waivers). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 22, 2017

Friday Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Drouin - Hemsky

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Reway - Holland - Gregoire

Broll - Froese - Eisenschmeid

Defence

Mete - Weber

Benn - Streit

Davidson - Taormina

Goalies

Montoya

Lindgren

Days off: Jerabek, Martinsen, Scherbak, Carr

This could what most of the lineup looks like for Saturday's preseason clash against the Ottawa Senators, according to TSN's Lu.

David Schlemko (hand) and Andrew Shaw (neck) skated alone while Noah Juulsen (foot) and Jeremiah Addison (shoulder) missed practice with their injuries.

Calgary Flames

Winger Matthew Tkachuk (hip) skated with the team Friday, but will not be in the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes. - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Fifth-year centre Sean Monahan missed practice Thursday for maintenance, but will be in the lineup Friday night when the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes. - Calgary Sun

Probable Lines vs. Coyotes - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Gaudreau-Bennett-Ferland

Shinkaruk-Jankowski-Brouwer

Klimchuk-F.Hamilton-Hathaway

Glass-Stajan-Lazar

Defence

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Wotherspoon-Andersson

Goalies

Smith in starters net

Rittich

Columbus Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected third overall by the Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft, will move from centre to left wing Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Head coach John Tortorella says the move is not a reflection "good or bad" on his play. The 19-year-old has yet to play a regular season game in the NHL. Also, centre Brandon Dubinsky participated in contact drills for the first time this training camp on Friday with Tortorella saying he was very pleased with how he looked. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic

#CBJ C Brandon Dubinsky took part in contract drills today for the first time. Tortorella very pleased by how he looked. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 22, 2017

#CBJ Tortorella said Pierre-Luc Dubois moving from center to left wing tonight vs. #Pens is not a reflection - “good or bad” on his play. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 22, 2017

But Tortorella will be watching from above again tonight - assistant coaches will run the bench - and he wants to see Dubois on the wing. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 22, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Justin Abdelkader, who's sidelined with a groin injury, is still not staking with the team while P.A. Parenteau (back) returned to the ice on Friday. Jimmy Howard will be between the pipes Saturday as the Red Wings play their first game at Little Caesars Arena. - Ansar Khan, Michigan Live

Justin Abdelkader (groin) still not skating. PA Parenteau (back) back on ice. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) September 22, 2017

Howard is starting tomorrow for #RedWings in their Little Caesars Arena preseason debut vs. Boston (7 p.m.). — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) September 22, 2017

Defenceman Niklas Kronwall (back) is not expected to play Saturday, but hopes to get into one game before the regular season starts. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press

Niklas Kronwall (back) does not expect to play Saturday but hopes to get into at least one exhibition game — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 22, 2017

Minnesota Wild

Veteran forward Zach Parise has missed the entire training camp so far due to a back injury, but is slated to practice for the first time on Friday. The 33-year-old scored 19 goals and added 23 assists for 42 points in 69 games last season, his lowest point total since the shortened 2012-13 season. - Rachel Blount, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Boudreau: Parise will practice Friday for the Wild, marking his first practice of training camp. — Rachel Blount (@BlountStrib) September 22, 2017

Waivers

The following players were placed on waivers Friday.

Zach Palmquist (MIN)

Jeff Glass (CHI)

Kyle Baun (CHI)

Philip Varone (PHI)

Corban Knight (PHI)

Greg Carey (PHI)

Will O'Neill (PH)

T.J. Brennan (PHI)

Mark Alt (PHI)

Zach Redmond (MTL)

Chris Didomenico (OTT)

Ben Sexton (OTT)

Patrick Sieloff (OTT)

Eirk Burgdoerfer (OTT)

Daniel Taylor (OTT)

Chris Casto (VGK)

Adam Chapie (NYR)