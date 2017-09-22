3h ago
Ice Chips: Stamkos returns to game action
Leafs know there's a lot of work to do and room to improve
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bolts captain Steven Stamkos, who missed most of last season after having November knee surgery, will return to action Friday night against the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old scored nine goals and added 11 assists over 17 games in 2016-17. Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Victor Hedman, Alexander Killorn and Ryan Callahan will also be in the lineup for the first this preseason. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Buffalo Sabres - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown
Martin-Mueller-Lindberg
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Borgman-Dermott
Nielsen-Holl
LoVerde-Polak
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Zach Redmond has been placed on waivers. The 29-year-old had five assists over 16 games with the Habs in 2016-17. He played in 26 games with the AHL's St. John IceCaps.
Friday Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Hemsky
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Reway - Holland - Gregoire
Broll - Froese - Eisenschmeid
Defence
Mete - Weber
Benn - Streit
Davidson - Taormina
Goalies
Montoya
Lindgren
Days off: Jerabek, Martinsen, Scherbak, Carr
This could what most of the lineup looks like for Saturday's preseason clash against the Ottawa Senators, according to TSN's Lu.
David Schlemko (hand) and Andrew Shaw (neck) skated alone while Noah Juulsen (foot) and Jeremiah Addison (shoulder) missed practice with their injuries.
Calgary Flames
Winger Matthew Tkachuk (hip) skated with the team Friday, but will not be in the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes. - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Fifth-year centre Sean Monahan missed practice Thursday for maintenance, but will be in the lineup Friday night when the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes. - Calgary Sun
Probable Lines vs. Coyotes - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Forwards
Gaudreau-Bennett-Ferland
Shinkaruk-Jankowski-Brouwer
Klimchuk-F.Hamilton-Hathaway
Glass-Stajan-Lazar
Defence
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Wotherspoon-Andersson
Goalies
Smith in starters net
Rittich
Columbus Blue Jackets
Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected third overall by the Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft, will move from centre to left wing Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Head coach John Tortorella says the move is not a reflection "good or bad" on his play. The 19-year-old has yet to play a regular season game in the NHL. Also, centre Brandon Dubinsky participated in contact drills for the first time this training camp on Friday with Tortorella saying he was very pleased with how he looked. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic
Detroit Red Wings
Justin Abdelkader, who's sidelined with a groin injury, is still not staking with the team while P.A. Parenteau (back) returned to the ice on Friday. Jimmy Howard will be between the pipes Saturday as the Red Wings play their first game at Little Caesars Arena. - Ansar Khan, Michigan Live
Defenceman Niklas Kronwall (back) is not expected to play Saturday, but hopes to get into one game before the regular season starts. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
Minnesota Wild
Veteran forward Zach Parise has missed the entire training camp so far due to a back injury, but is slated to practice for the first time on Friday. The 33-year-old scored 19 goals and added 23 assists for 42 points in 69 games last season, his lowest point total since the shortened 2012-13 season. - Rachel Blount, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Waivers
The following players were placed on waivers Friday.
Zach Palmquist (MIN)
Jeff Glass (CHI)
Kyle Baun (CHI)
Philip Varone (PHI)
Corban Knight (PHI)
Greg Carey (PHI)
Will O'Neill (PH)
T.J. Brennan (PHI)
Mark Alt (PHI)
Zach Redmond (MTL)
Chris Didomenico (OTT)
Ben Sexton (OTT)
Patrick Sieloff (OTT)
Eirk Burgdoerfer (OTT)
Daniel Taylor (OTT)
Chris Casto (VGK)
Adam Chapie (NYR)