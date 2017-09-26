Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

No. 10 overall pick Owen Tippett will take the ice at the BB&T Center in Florida for the first time Monday night as the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Really excited. It's good to finally skate here," Tippett said.

Tippett played on the road last week as the Panthers visited the Nashville Predators, picking up an assist in just shy of 15 minutes of ice time.

Tippett survived the Panthers' latest round of cuts Monday when the Panthers trimmed their roster to 32 players.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs hit the ice Tuesday morning following their 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens the night before. Up-and-comer Miro Aaltonen was on the top line at practice with Connor Brown and Matt Martin. Here are the rest of the lines from their morning skate:

Martin-Aaltonen-Brown

Rychel-Mueller-Kapanen

Johnsson-Greening-Soshnikov

Lindberg-Smith-Grundstrom

Marincin-Carrick

Rosen-Hall

Valiev-Polak

Paliotta-LoVerde

Philadelphia Flyers

Monday night, the Flyers went with Michal Neuvirth in net and Tuesday they will turn to off-season acquisition Brian Elliott according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Here are the Blue Jackets' lines as they take on the St. Louis Blues at home:

Milano-Thurkauf-Abramov

Dubois-Sedlak-Bjorkstrand

Calvert-Scott-Motte

Hannikainen-Mitchell-Moutrey

Murray-Savard

Kukan-Nutivaara

Harrington-Carlsson

Korpisalo

Bobrovsky

New York Rangers

The Rangers are expected to start free agent acquisition Ondrej Pavelec in net Tuesday night, they announced Monday.