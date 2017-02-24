1h ago
Ice Chips: Ward to make 600th career start
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Carolina Hurricanes
Cam Ward will make his 600th career start for the Canes Friday night against the Ottawa Senators. - Brent Wallace, TSN
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Matt Niskanen (lower-body) and Brooks Orpik (lower-body) are questionable for Friday’s clash against the Edmonton Oilers. - Isabelle Khurshudyan, Washington Post
Tampa Bay Lightning
The team reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the American Hockey League on Friday. The 27-year-old has scored one goal and one assist over eights games with the Lightning this season. - Team Release