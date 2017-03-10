LOS ANGELES — Jarome Iginla scored his second goal on a power play with 1:26 left in overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Iginla got his first two goals for the Kings in the veteran forward's third game with his new club. Marian Gaborik had the tying goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

After the Predators were whistled for too many men on the ice with 2:24 to play, Iginla skated in low and roofed a shot over Pekka Rinne, who made 31 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok and Kevin Fiala scored for Nashville, which has lost four straight. The Predators still took a point in each of their first two stops on a three-game California road trip.