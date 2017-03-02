MONTREAL — Striker Matteo Mancosu, who arrived last season on loan from Italian club Bologna FC, has signed a two-year deal to stay with the Major League Soccer team.

The Impact announced Thursday that 32-year-old Mancosu was signed using targeted allocation money, so he does not use up one of the three spots each team has for designated players.

After joining the club on July 7, Mancosu had three goals and four assists in 15 regular season games and added four goals and two assists in five playoff matches.

"We are very happy to have finalized this agreement with Matteo and to be able to count on his services for the next two years," technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "He was able to integrate well with the group upon his arrival last year and demonstrated his qualities on the field during the latter part of the season.

"This was the first collaboration on the player front with Bologna FC and it shows the commitment between both clubs to work strongly together. We hope to continue to grow this strong relationship with them."

Impact boss Joey Saputo is also owner/president of Bologna.

Another Bologna player, Swiss midfielder Blerim Dzemaili, is expected to join the Impact in June.