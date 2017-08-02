Tavares doubles down on staying in New York

The New York Islanders have avoided arbitration with defenceman Calvin de Haan, reaching a one-year deal with the defenceman.

According to multiple reports, the Islanders signed de Haan to a $3.3 million contract before entering their hearing on Wednesday. The team did not disclose terms.

He scored five goals and added 20 assists in 82 games with the Islanders last season, his fourth with the team.

The 26-year-old ranked fifth on the team in average ice time last season, with an average of 19:51, slotting in behind Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, Travis Hamonic and John Tavares. Hamonic was traded to the Calgary Flames earlier this off-season.

"Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defenceman during his time with the organization," Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in release. "He plays important minutes for our club and we're excited to have him back for one more year."

A first-round pick in 2009, de Haan has played 271 games with the Islanders since debuting during the 2011-12 season and owns 11 goals and 58 assists at the NHL level.

With de Haan signed, the Islanders have no remaining restricted free agents. de Haan will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018.

According to CapFriendly, the Islanders have $3.63 million remaing in cap space for the upcoming season.