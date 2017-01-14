SUNRISE, Fla. — Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Florida Panthers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night.

Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida, and Trocheck, Aaron Ekblad, Jason Demers and Jakub Kindl had assists. James Reimer made 30 saves.

With the Panthers leading 3-2, Jagr swatted in a loose puck behind Joonas Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season 1:27 into the third.

Boone Jenner scored his eighth of the season for Columbus at 6:17 to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets couldn't tie it.

Scott Hartnell and Cam Atkinson also had goals for the Blue Jackets, Seth Jones had a pair of assists, and Ryan Murray had one.

Korpisalo, playing in his second consecutive game in place of regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, had 28 saves.

Thornton scored his first goal of the season at 8:22 of the first period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Ekblad into a wide-open net.

Hartnell tied it at 1 when he tipped in a long shot by Murray on the power play at 10:57 for his 11th goal.

Atkinson gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 18:10 when he stole a clearing attempt through the middle of the ice and blasted in his team-leading 21st goal.

Trocheck tied it at 2 in the second when he sent a wrist shot in from the goal line to Korpisalo's left. The puck hit the goalie on the near post and barely slid over the line for the All-Star centre's 14th goal at 8:24.

Marchessault stole a puck on the forecheck and deked Korpisalo for his 13th goal at 10:46 and a 3-2 Florida lead.

The Panthers won the only other meeting between the two clubs, also in South Florida, in a 2-1 shootout win on Nov. 26.

Columbus beat Tampa Bay three days later in its next game, then proceeded to win the following 15 games in its league-best 16-game winning streak.

NOTES: With the Blue Jackets returning to Ohio after the game, Columbus sent Bobrovsky (ill) home on Saturday after missing the previous two contests. The club added Anton Forsberg on goaltender emergency conditions. ... Columbus coach John Tortorella on his team's maturity: "I think we've grown in just understanding the standard of play we need to play at." ... Thornton's goal was his first in 50 games and marked the 100th point of his career. ... Interim coach Tom Rowe entered having coached 22 games for Florida - the same number as former coach Gerard Gallant, who was fired by the Panthers on Nov. 27 after a 3-2 loss at Carolina. Rowe now is 9-7-7 through 23 games, while Gallant was 11-10-1 this season before being fired. ... Florida scratched centres Greg McKegg and Seth Griffith, who played wing on the top line in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. ... The teams meet for the final time on March 16 in Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night to start a three-game homestand featuring two against the Hurricanes, who play Columbus three times in 11 days.

Panthers: At Calgary on Wednesday night to open a four-game road trip.