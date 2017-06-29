Jagr says no teams have contacted him yet

Jaromir Jagr says he has not been approached by any teams during this week's discussion window before free agency opens Saturday.

The unrestricted free agent took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to talk about his status.

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.😀😳🇨🇿 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

Jagr followed with another tweet showing pictures of himself in 1994 and in 2017.

"FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls"

Jagr, 45, spent the last two and a half seasons with the Florida Panthers, and finished with 16 goals and 30 assists in 82 games last season.