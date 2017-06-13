The Winnipeg Jets signed restricted free agent forward Marko Dano to a one-year, $850,000 contract Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old centre scored four goals and added seven assists over 38 games with the Jets in 2016-17, his second with the club. He was forced to the sidelines for 26 games after suffering a lower-body injury in late December.

Selected 27th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 Draft, Dano was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks in June 2015 in a massive seven player deal. The 'Hawks would later send Dano to the Jets as part of the Andrew Ladd deal on February 25, 2016.

The Austrian is coming off his three-year entry level contract.