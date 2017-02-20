Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone Sunday night.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension on Monday.

Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Ottawa’s Mark Stone. https://t.co/sEB3Wxy8BQ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 20, 2017

In the final period of Ottawa's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg, Stone appeared to take an elbow to the head from Trouba. Stone left the game and was unable to return to action. Trouba was assessed a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head.

Trouba had never before been suspended in three and half NHL seasons.

The 22-year-old owns five goals and 19 assists in 47 games with the Jets this season.