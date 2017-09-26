Claude Julien updated the status of Montreal Canadiens centre Jonathan Drouin on Monday night, saying the 22-year-old is dealing with a muscular issue.

Julien noted the team planned to have Drouin in their lineup against the Maple Leafs on Monday, but decided to have him sit out the preseason contest instead.

"It's a muscular thing and it was more out of precaution for tonight than anything else," Julien said, per NHL.com. "He was scheduled to play, he was fine this morning, and then just after practice we chose to take the safe route and do that. So, it's day to day, muscular, upper body."

Drouin spent practice Monday on the team's top line with Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty. He was replaced on Monday night by Torrey Mitchell.

Julien said he has no concerns about Drouin's long-term health.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren had been scheduled to start for the Canadiens against the Leafs, but he was scratched after warmups due to a lower-body injury. Julien said Lindgren would be evaluated Tuesday.

Al Montoya started for the Canadiens, who lost Monday's game 5-1.