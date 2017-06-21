Is the price too high for the Sens to keep Methot?

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson may have a new defence partner next season if the Vegas Golden Knights select Marc Methot in the expansion draft.

Methot has paired with Karlsson for each of the past five seasons, and Karlsson is hoping the two will play together once again in 2017-18.

"It's obviously not an ideal situation but something we knew was going to happen with the expansion draft coming up," Karlsson said Tuesday, per NHL.com. "You were going to lose someone you don't want to. Being a close friend to (Methot), it's not something we would like to see happen.

"I enjoy playing with him. We're good friends on and off the ice and I know that he wants to be there and that Ottawa wants to keep him."

The Senators were believed to have let the Golden Knights' Monday deadline for a trade pass without a deal made to protect Methot. However, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wondered if general manager George McPhee would circle back on last time on Tuesday to give the Senators one last chance to keep the defenceman.

Methot posted 12 assists in 68 games with the Senators this season, logging 19:49 of ice time per game. He scored his first two goals of the year in the postseason and added two assists while averaging 22:13 of ice time in 18 contests.

No Regrets

Karlsson said Tuesday he has no regrets about playing on with torn tendons and fractures in his left foot during the Senators' playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final.

“Looking back, I feel a lot better now,” Karlsson said. “At the time, it was manageable and something obviously I could play through and play up to the standards that I thought I needed to be able to play and contribute for the team.

"At the end of the day, I’m paying the price for it now but looking back, it’s not something I regret.”

Karlsson added he believes he'll face no long-term effects from playing on the injury and expects to be back up to full speed next season.

"We're far away from the season right now, so I'm not concerned about being able to skate again," Karlsson said. "Whenever that happens to be, I'm going to make sure I'm 100 percent and ready to play up to the standard I want to."

The 27-year-old, who is up for the Norris Trophy on Wednesday night, was given a four-month timeline for recovery after surgery to repair the torn tendons earlier this month.