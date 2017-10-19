The Los Angeles Kings will be without Jeff Carter for multiple weeks after the two-time All-Star sustained a lower-body injury in his team's 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Carter was injured late in the first period after being hit into the boards by defenceman Jeff Petry. He left the game and did not return.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Carter's left leg was cut by Petry's skate blade.

As noted last night after the game, LAK Jeff Carter will be out for awhile, as in multiple weeks: https://t.co/WPWugnhNAZ — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 19, 2017

Carter, an All-Star last season, owns three assists through six games this season. He scored 32 goals and posted 66 points in 82 games last season.

The 32-year-old is averaging 16:38 of time on ice this season.

The Kings (5-0-1) are off to their best start in franchis history. Los Angeles will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.