32m ago
Kings send King to Canadiens
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2018.
King owns eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season.
The winger stands 6'4" and 229 lbs. adding size to the Canadiens roster. He scored seven goals and tallied 13 points in 47 games last season.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes no salary was retained in the deal. King, 27, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
LeBrun believes the Canadiens would still like to do more tinkering with their lineup before the deadline.
More details to follow.