Is Botterill the right choice to turn around the Sabres?

Ralph Krueger has already been offered two NHL jobs this year and has been linked in the Buffalo Sabres head coaching search, but the 57-year-old has no plans to move overseas.

Krueger, who coached Team Europe to a surprise second place finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, told NBC's ProSoccerTalk he plans to stay in his current role as chairman of Southampton in the English Premier League.

“It was nice and honourable that I was offered two NHL jobs this postseason and I was happy they didn’t forget about me, but I turned them down,” Krueger said. “It just feels like we’ve only just got started here [at Southampton] and especially with the management re-organization we just did, there is kind of like there’s something here where we are going to take it to another level.

“I still love the game and I have lots of friends still in the playoffs, I am keeping a close eye on them. My son (Justin Krueger) is playing at the World Hockey Championship for Germany right now in Germany, but it is Southampton. At the moment this is doing it.

"I don’t think you ever close the door on anything in your life but I love being here.”

Krueger last coached in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the lockout-shortened 2013-13 season, finishing with a 19-22-7 record.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday the Sabres wanted to interview Krueger, however it sounds like the renaissance man of sports is staying put.

Krueger did not reveal which two teams offered him coaching spots. He also worked as a consultant to the coaching staff for Canada's 2014 gold medal-winning hockey team.