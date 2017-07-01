Veteran defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has agreed to a three-year, $12.99 million deal with the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal owns an annual cap hit of $4.33 million.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Florida Panthers, Kulikov was in Buffalo last season, finishing with two goals and three assists in 47 games with the Sabres.

Kulikov battled through an upper-body injury last season.

Still just 26-years-old, Kulikov has played in 507 career NHL games, and has 30 goals and 113 points.

Drafted 14th overall by the Panthers in 2009, Kulikov is coming off a three-year, $13 million contract he signed with the Panthers.