MADRID — Real Madrid defender Marcelo and midfielder Luka Modric will be sidelined because of muscle injuries, the club said Monday.

Marcelo hurt his left hamstring in Saturday's 2-1 win against Malaga in the Spanish league. The club didn't say how long the Brazil left back will be sidelined, but the injury should keep him out of action for about a month.

Marcelo had to be replaced in the 26th minute against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Modric was substituted in the 79th because of a right leg ailment. Tests on Monday showed he has a strain in his abductor muscle, which should keep him from playing for at least a week.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's leading scorer with 12 goals, complained of a foot injury after Saturday's game, but the problem is not likely to keep him from playing in upcoming matches.

"I'm a bit fed up with the injuries because we've got a lot of games ahead of us," Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "I'm a bit downbeat because of that."

Marcelo and Modric are certain to miss the return leg against Celta Vigo in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Celta won the first leg 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Marcelo may also miss the first leg against Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

Madrid, which leads the Spanish league at the competition's halfway point, remains without injured Gareth Bale, who underwent right ankle surgery last year.