TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Sergey Kalinin from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for defenceman Viktor Loov.

Kalinin will report to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the Leafs said in a release.

Kalinin, 25, has four points in 43 regular-season games with the Devils this season. Loov, 24, had six points in 41 games with the Marlies this season.