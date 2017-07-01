The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing back veteran centre Dominic Moore with a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 36-year-old scored 11 goals and added 14 assists over 82 games with the Bruins in 2016-17, his first season with the club. He added one assist over six playoff games.

Moore played parts of two seasons with the Maple Leafs in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2000 Draft, Moore has 100 goals and 170 assists over 847 career games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks and Bruins.

Earlier Saturday, the Leafs signed veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to a two-year, $6 million contract and brought back goaltenders Garrett Sparks and Curtis McElhinney with two-year deals.