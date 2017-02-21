TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed 19-year-old rookie Mitch Marner on injured reserve and recalled centre Frederik Gauthier from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Marner will sit out his third consecutive game on Tuesday night when the Leafs face the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

Head coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday Marner remains day-to-day.

The earliest the 19-year-old can return from a suspected right shoulder injury is Thursday evening against the New York Rangers.

Toronto remains cautious with Marner. They don't want to rush him back. Best guess now is Saturday, but no certainty of that. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2017

Second on Toronto with 48 points, Marner was injured last Wednesday when he fell awkwardly into the boards in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He sat out the last two games — a loss Saturday to the Ottawa Senators and win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Connor Brown, Marner's replacement alongside veterans Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk, had two goals in the victory against the Hurricanes.

Gauthier has played in 18 games with the Leafs this season.



Laich Waived

Also on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs waived veteran forward Brooks Laich.

The 33-year-old had recently returned to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies after missing two months with an undisclosed injury.

TOR puts Brooks Laich on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 21, 2017

Acquired by the Leafs at last season's deadline as part of a deal with the Washington Capitals that also saw Connor Carrick come to Toronto in exchange for Daniel Winnik, Laich has not appeared with the Leafs at all in 2016-17.

In 22 games with the Marlies, Laich has a goal and five assists.

Laich made it clear over the weekend that he was unhappy with his role in the AHL.

"You don't win a Stanley Cup playing in the American League," Laich told The Athletic TO's Joshua Kloke on Sunday. "If the Leafs don't have a plan for me with them, then I would like to pursue a Stanley Cup somewhere else."

Laich is a veteran of 764 games over 13 NHL seasons, Laich is a three-time 20-goal scorer.

His best year came in 2009-2010, when the Wawota, Saskatchewan native scored 25 goals and added 34 assists in 78 games played.

TSN Insider Bob McKenzie notes that this is not an instance of unconditional waivers, whereby a contract is mutually terminated.