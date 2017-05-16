The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of a pair of Swedish defencemen on Tuesday.

The team agreed to terms on two-year, entry-level deals with rearguards Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen.

The @MapleLeafs announced today they have signed free agents Calle Rosén & Andreas Borgman to two-year entry level contracts #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 16, 2017

HV71 of the Swedish Elite League announced earlier on Tuesday that Borgman was leaving the club for an NHL contract.

The defenceman was named the league's rookie of the year this season after posting five goals and 15 points with a plus-23 rating in 45 games. He added two goals and eight assists in 14 playoff games as HV71 won the league's championship.

Borgman, who will turn 22 in June, averaged 18:31 of ice time per game during the regular season.

Rosen, 23, is a left-shot defenceman and has spent the last two seasons with the Vaxjo Lakers. He had six goals and 13 assists in 41 games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger last week his team planned to sign European players while in Paris for the World Hockey Championship.