The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 2017 first-round pick Timothy Liljegren to a three-year entry level contract.

The 18-year-old defenceman was selected by the Leafs 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft last month.

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton says Liljegren will play with the AHL's Toronto Marlies or back in Sweden next season, but not in the CHL.

The native of Sweden has turned heads at Leafs' development camp this week after missing much of last season with mononucleosis.

Liljegren had five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games last season with with Rogle BK of the top tier Swedish Hockey League. He also had one assist in five games with Timra IK in the second-tier Allsvenskan league and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 12 games with Rogle's junior team.