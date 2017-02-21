DENVER — Trevor Lewis scored the go-ahead goal with a slick move in the second period, Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night as Darryl Sutter moved into a tie for most wins as coach of the Kings.

Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which halted a three-game skid. Sutter captured his 215th win as the Kings' coach to draw even with Andy Murray.

Budaj was solid against his former team, especially in the third period when he made 11 saves. Budaj picked up victory No. 27 this season, his most since winning 31 with Colorado in 2006-07.

Drew Doughty committed a costly turnover that led to Mikko Rantanen's second-period goal, only to atone with a pinpoint backhanded pass that set up Toffoli's score.

Calvin Pickard made 30 saves for the Avs.