GENEVA — FIFA player of the year Carli Lloyd is one of four Americans in a World XI team voted on by fellow players.

The team announced on International Women's Day by global players' union FIFPro includes goalkeeper Hope Solo, Ali Krieger in defence, Lloyd in midfield and Alex Morgan in attack.

Morgan is among five players from European champion Lyon, including all three forwards. The others are defender Wendie Renard, midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, plus forwards Ada Hegerberg and Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marozsan and defender Leonie Maier are both 2016 Olympic gold medallists for Germany.

Five-time FIFA player of the year Marta of Brazil, and Sweden defender Nilla Fischer complete the lineup.

FIFPro says voting was by 3,200 women players in 47 countries.

___

Women's World XI:

Hope Solo (United States, free agent); Leonie Maier (Germany, Bayern Munich), Nilla Fischer (Sweden, Wolfsburg), Wendie Renard (France, Lyon), Ali Krieger (United States, Orlando Pride); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon), Carli Lloyd (United States, Manchester City), Marta (Brazil, Rosengard); Alex Morgan (United States, Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon), Eugenie Le Sommer (France, Lyon)