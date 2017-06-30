Is there a fit with the Leafs for Marleau and/or Thornton?

Veteran forward Patrick Marleau could be back with the San Jose Sharks next season.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Marleau is sitting on a two-year offer from the Sharks, going through the process with his family and considering multiple options.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said the key for Marleau could be the Sharks increasing their offer to him from one year to two years.

Marleau has spent his entire career with the Sharks after being drafted by the team second overall in 1997. The 37-year-old finished with 27 goals and 19 assists in 82 games for the Sharks last season. For his career, Marleau has 508 goals and 574 assists in 1,493 games.