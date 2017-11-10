TORONTO — Patrick Marleau scored in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Friday in the first game of a home-and-home series.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice in regulation for the Maple Leafs (11-7-0), who have won three in a row. Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for the win in net.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins (6-5-4). Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots in defeat.

It's quick turnaround for the two teams with Boston hosting the back end of the two-game set on Saturday.

Toronto, which has a league-high 26 first-period goals, put 10 shots on Khudobin in the opening 20 minutes but was held off the board as the two teams went into the first intermission scoreless.

The Leafs had a chance to break the goose egg midway through the second when Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo went to the box for hooking. But they did very little with the man advantage except for one good chance from van Riemsdyk from the right face-off circle.

Carlo took another minor for high sticking with 8:01 to play in the second, but again Toronto couldn't get much going and it was the Bruins who had the best scoring chance when Brad Marchand set up Bergeron for a one-timer off the rush.

Bergeron eventually opened the scoring with 4:22 to go in the second, connecting on a one-timer from Marchand from almost the exact same spot he was stopped from earlier in the period by Andersen.

Boston looked to be taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but the Leafs finally made good on a power play with 16 seconds to go in the second when van Riemdyk went to the front of the net and banged home a loose puck. Toronto was 2 for 21 with the man advantage up to that point.

Shots were 23 apiece after two periods.

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead with 5:30 to play with just one second remaining on a Boston power play, batting in a rebound while Andersen was sprawled out after turning away Jordan Szwarz.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock pulled Andersen with 2:04 to go looking for the equalizer and with exactly one minute to play, van Riemsdyk tied it 2-2, re-directing a Mitch Marner slap pass from the top of the crease.

Shots were 34-32 Boston after regulation.

Notes: Marchand was in the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury... Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed his second game with an upper-body injury... 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees were introduced pre-game, including players Danielle Goyette, Teemu Selanne, Mark Recchi and Dave Andreychuk, and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs from the builders category. Clare Drake, inducted as a builder, wasn't in attendance.