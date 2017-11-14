Conor McGregor has apologized for an outburst at UFC 187 last week in Dublin that saw him rush into the octagon and shove referee Marc Goddard following the victory of his teammate.

“I sincerely apologize for my behavior at least weekend’s fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line,” McGregor posted on Instagram.

"I've always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different."

This wasn’t the first time Goddard and McGregor have had an issue with one another.

At a UFC Fight Night in Gdansk approximately four weeks ago, Goddard ordered McGregor back to his seat while he attempted to follow teammate Artem Lobov around the outside of the cage and give advice. Goddard ordered McGregor back to his seat for acting outside the cornerman's restricted area.