2016 record: 14-9-11 (third in the Eastern Conference)

Playoffs: Lost the MLS Cup Final 5-4 on penalties to Seattle Sounders

Season opener: March 4 at Real Salt Lake at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4



Additions:

D Chris Mavinga

M Victor Vazquez



Subtractions:

D - Josh Williams

D - Mark Bloom

M – Will Johnson

Three big questions:

Will massive expectations be a burden?

It was a quiet off-season for Toronto with squad stability and consistency as overwhelming positives. The team returns every player from the starting eleven of the MLS Cup Final. The three-headed monster of Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and captain Michael Bradley stands as the club’s crown jewels. No other team in MLS boasts the combined skill and leadership with players in their prime.

The supporting cast is talented enough, with genuine chemistry. The group assembled is the best in the Eastern Conference and, arguably, the entire league. With that quality come massive expectations. A proper home schedule (finally) with renovations complete at BMO Field, combined with feelings of unfinished business make this team as dangerous as any. Will this group be able to replicate their magical cup run and live up to the lofty standards they have set? Anything short of a legitimate run at the MLS Cup, as well as the Supporters Shield, will be deemed a disappointment. The team looked complacent at times during stretches of last season, before turning it on and hitting top gear in the latter stages. Competition for places in the team should make for more internal motivation and a high standard of play from start to finish. The season is a grind. Embracing the marathon will be a challenge and something worth monitoring.

Can the midfield provide more offence?

Giovinco (17) and Altidore (10) scored more than half (27) of the 53 league goals for the team last season. They became the most dangerous strike pairing in MLS and carried Toronto for stretches. The reliance on the duo to provide goals was noticeable at times, with the club lacking a real second option. Tosaint Ricketts helped after joining midseason, but a lack of production from the midfield was glaring. Midfielders combined for only nine league goals with no player scoring more than two. That needs to change.

Newcomer Vazquez isn’t a natural scorer, but he brings added creativity from a deeper position and should help considerably. Armando Cooper was a midseason addition and only made six regular season starts. Jonathan Osorio found his scoring touch in the playoffs after struggling in front of goal in the season. This group is capable of contributing more. Increased goals and assists from the midfield is a must to alleviate pressure off Giovinco and Altidore.

Can TFC expect more from Moor?

Centre-back Drew Moor was a true difference maker for Toronto FC last season. The Reds conceded 19 fewer goals in 2016 from the year prior, and Moor’s fingerprints were all over it. He was the most important addition to the team, bringing leadership and stability to a much-maligned back line. A formation change to three centre-backs suited Moor perfectly, allowing him to command and read the game from a central position. Moor played every minute of the 32 games he played, logging 227 more minutes than any other player on the team. That’s considerable wear and tear on any player, not to mention a 33-year-old veteran.

Moor is extremely fit and uses his body well in the game. But getting the most out of Moor, or any other defender, requires the use of depth. This is the position Toronto is the thinnest. Centre-back is the biggest question, with the team short on experience at the position. Mavinga is expected to play a prominent role, but may take time to transition to MLS. Eriq Zavaleta and Nick Hagglund became good stories last year, and will be expected to continue to grow. Moor is the most important piece. Can they afford to give their anchor more rest and not dip in form? Playing a 3-5-2 puts more pressure on the position. A formation change from time to time may be necessary to give the position required rest. The defensive backbone was a strength last season. Maintaining a similar outstanding defensive record again this year will be a challenge.