SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the United States downed Canada 3-1 on Sunday in a women's soccer friendly.

Julie Ertz and Carli Lloyd also scored for the U.S. in front of an announced crowd of 18,960 at Avaya Stadium.

"They scored a timely goal, credit to them," said Canadian coach John Herdman. "We threw everything we had at them."

Janine Beckie found the back of the net for the Canadians.

The match was the second of a two-game series between the top-ranked Americans and No. 5 Canada, with the two nations playing to a 1-1 draw Thursday in Vancouver.

"These women put in a shift tonight and I can't say enough how proud of each and every one of them we are," said Herdman. "We'll take away some lessons from tonight and from the match in Vancouver, but I can honestly say we feel pretty good about what we've accomplished against this U.S. team and there are no hung heads coming out of this camp."

The Canadians are now 3-48-7 all-time against the U.S., with their last win coming all the way back on March 11, 2001. Canada is 0-28-6 against the Americans since that victory.

Canada tested its youth movement by playing six teenagers, including three 16 year olds.

Herdman started Jessie Fleming (19) and Deanne Rose (18) then added 16-year-olds Jordyn Huitema, Ariel Young and Jayde Riviere, and Julia Grosso (17) in the second half.

Young, Riviere, and Grosso were all making their international debuts.

"A great learning experience against the top team in the world," said Herdman.

The Americans had 61 per cent possession in the first half, 58 per cent overall, and the only two shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

They also earned five corners, compared to zero for Canada, and made good on one of them when Megan Rapinoe put the ball into the box for Ertz to head home in the 11th minute for the match's opening goal.

Canadian veteran Christine Sinclair had a chance to tie it from the top of the box before halftime but sent her shot just wide. She appeared in some discomfort on the play but continued on despite being slow to get up.

Herdman said she was hurt on the play and "she tried to give it what she had in the second half," before being subbed off in the 60th minute.

Beckie tied the match early in the second half, finishing off a pass from Nichelle Prince in the 48th minute from the middle of the box. But Morgan came right back in the 56th to restore the American lead.

Beckie and Prince are teammates on the Houston Dash, a benefit for Canada in terms of chemistry, says Herdman.

Lloyd added some insurance in the 80th minute.

The U.S. finished the match with 12 shot attempts, six on target, while the Canadians had eight shot attempts and two on target.