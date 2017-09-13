Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes the hamstring injury picked up by midfielder Paul Pogba during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel could keep the France international out of his lineup for weeks.

"I just know from experience it's a muscular injury," Mourinho told MUTV. "In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think."

Captaining the side on Tuesday, Pogba pulled up in the 17th minute with an apparent hamstring issue. He was brought off for Marouane Fellaini, who would go on to score the match's opening goal.

Even without his star man in midfield, Mourinho is satisfied with his club's depth going forward.

"Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions," Mourinho said. "We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have [Ander] Herrera, we have [Michael] Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have [Nemanja] Matic."

United, top of the English Premier League table on 10 points through four matches, host Wayne Rooney and Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.