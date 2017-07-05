How big of a loss would Markov be for Montreal?

Nikita Nesterov will choose his next destination by Saturday, but for now he hasn't even picked his league for next season.

Nesterov's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Wednesday the defenceman has narrowed his list to four teams, two in the KHL and two in the NHL.

Nikita Nesterov is down to two options in the NHL and also two teams in the KHL. Final decision by Saturday. — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 5, 2017

Nesterov is an unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Montreal Canadiens, who acquired the 24-year-old from the Tampa Bay Lightning in January.

He scored one goal and added four assists in 13 games upon joining the Canadiens, finishing the year with a total of four goals and 17 points in 48 games between the two teams.

Nesterov dressed in two of the team's six playoff games, failing to record a point.

The native of Chelyabinsk spent two seasons with the KHL club from 2011-2013. He owns 10 goals and 23 assists in 132 career NHL games.