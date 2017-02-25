8m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Bozak misses practice again
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
TSN's Mark Masters reports that Leafs' forward Mitch Marner took part in the morning skate wearing a black jersey, usually reserved for defenceman. It is the first time the rookie has been on the ice with the full team since injuring himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 15. He is still listed as day-to-day.
Masters also reports that forward Tyler Bozak missed the morning skate and missed practice yesterday, but head coach Mike Babcock said it wasn't an injury issue.
Anaheim Ducks
Recently acquired forward Patrick Eaves hope to make his debut for the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks traded a conditional 2017 second round pick for Eaves on Friday. - Orange Country Register
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Kris Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision for the Penguins Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Justin Shultz (concussion) has missed the last two games, but took contact in practice on Friday and will also be a game-time decision.
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Erik Johnson (broken fibula) will return to the Avs' lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has been out since Dec. 3. Rene Bourque (head) will also return to the lineup. Borque has been sidelined since Feb. 1.