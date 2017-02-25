Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN's Mark Masters reports that Leafs' forward Mitch Marner took part in the morning skate wearing a black jersey, usually reserved for defenceman. It is the first time the rookie has been on the ice with the full team since injuring himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 15. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Marner on the ice at Leafs morning skate; wearing black jersey (usually for d-men); 1st time Mitch on ice with full team since injury — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

Masters also reports that forward Tyler Bozak missed the morning skate and missed practice yesterday, but head coach Mike Babcock said it wasn't an injury issue.

Bozak absent from Leafs skate; Also missed practice yesterday; Babcock said it wasn't injury issue — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

Recently acquired forward Patrick Eaves hope to make his debut for the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks traded a conditional 2017 second round pick for Eaves on Friday. - Orange Country Register

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision for the Penguins Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Justin Shultz (concussion) has missed the last two games, but took contact in practice on Friday and will also be a game-time decision.

Schultz and Letang will be game-time decisions tomorrow, per Sullivan -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 24, 2017

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Erik Johnson (broken fibula) will return to the Avs' lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has been out since Dec. 3. Rene Bourque (head) will also return to the lineup. Borque has been sidelined since Feb. 1.