Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Curtis McElhinney will get the start against his former team on Wednesday night when the Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Babcock confirms Curtis McElhinney will start tonight vs. CBJ — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 15, 2017

Calgary Flames

According to Wes Gilbertson, defenceman Matt Bartkowski has joined the team on a professional tryout. The 28-year-old has played last played with the Vancouver Canucks in 2015-16, scoring six goals and tallying 18 points. He has spent 2016-17 with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that if the Flames end up signing Bartkowski to an NHL contract, he would qualify for exposure to the expansion draft.

Defenceman Matt Bartkowski has joined #Flames on PTO. The 28-year-old has played 211 NHL games, none this season. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) February 15, 2017

If Flames end up signing him to a real NHL contract, he would qualify as a guy they could expose in expansion draft. https://t.co/lgUEhjuKLh — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 15, 2017

Game Notes

Most Goals After 40th Birthday - NHL History

Gordie Howe 113

Jaromir Jagr* 100

Teemu Selanne 78

Johnny Bucyk 61

Mark Recchi 60

*Turns 45 today

Career Point Leaders

Player GP G A Pts

Wayne Gretzky 1487 894 1963 2857

Jaromir Jagr 1683 759 1140 1899

Mark Messier 1756 694 1193 1887

Gordie Howe 1767 801 1049 1850

Ron Francis 1731 549 1249 1798

Leafs Playing on Back to Back Days

Occurrences 13

Record Game 1 9-2-2

Record Game 2 4-7-1

Sweeps 3

Maple Leafs (63 Points) at Blue Jackets (75 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET

CBJ were 2-1-0 vs TOR last season, 0-1-0 at home

CBJ (35-15-5):

2-4-0 last 6GP at home, outscored 16-8, 0/15 on PP

Atkinson (3G) last 8GP

TOR (26-18-11):

1-3-1 past 5 road games, 24GA, 6/10 on PK

Marner (3G, 3A) points in 4 straight road games

Blues (63 Points) at Red Wings (54 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET

DET is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, SOW in STL. DET has gone 5-1-0 past 6GP vs STL

DET (22-24-10):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 5/9 on PK

Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 3GP

STL (29-22-5):

won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 14-3, 8/8 on PK

Tarasenko (3G) last 3GP

Flyers (61 Points) at Flames (59 Points) - 9:30 p.m. ET

PHI is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning at home. CGY has won 2 straight at home vs PHI, 2GA

CGY (28-26-3):

1-2-0 past 3GP, outscored 11-5, 1/10 on PP

Gaudreau (0P) last 2GP

PHI (27-22-7):

2-8-2 past 12GP on road, 18GF, 7/37 on PP

Voracek (2A) last 2GP

Panthers (58 Points) at Sharks (73 Points) - 10:30 p.m. ET

SJ is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning in FLA. SJ has won 3 straight vs FLA

SJ (34-18-5):

4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 12GA, 11/14 on PK

Burns (3G, 5A) last 7GP

FLA (24-20-10):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 20GF, 3/21 on PP

Jagr turns 45 today, 1P shy of 1900 career. 1G, 1A last 2GP