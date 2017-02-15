1h ago
Ice Chips: McElhinney to start vs. Blue Jackets
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Curtis McElhinney will get the start against his former team on Wednesday night when the Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Calgary Flames
According to Wes Gilbertson, defenceman Matt Bartkowski has joined the team on a professional tryout. The 28-year-old has played last played with the Vancouver Canucks in 2015-16, scoring six goals and tallying 18 points. He has spent 2016-17 with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that if the Flames end up signing Bartkowski to an NHL contract, he would qualify for exposure to the expansion draft.
Game Notes
Most Goals After 40th Birthday - NHL History
Gordie Howe 113
Jaromir Jagr* 100
Teemu Selanne 78
Johnny Bucyk 61
Mark Recchi 60
*Turns 45 today
Career Point Leaders
Player GP G A Pts
Wayne Gretzky 1487 894 1963 2857
Jaromir Jagr 1683 759 1140 1899
Mark Messier 1756 694 1193 1887
Gordie Howe 1767 801 1049 1850
Ron Francis 1731 549 1249 1798
Leafs Playing on Back to Back Days
Occurrences 13
Record Game 1 9-2-2
Record Game 2 4-7-1
Sweeps 3
Maple Leafs (63 Points) at Blue Jackets (75 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET
CBJ were 2-1-0 vs TOR last season, 0-1-0 at home
CBJ (35-15-5):
2-4-0 last 6GP at home, outscored 16-8, 0/15 on PP
Atkinson (3G) last 8GP
TOR (26-18-11):
1-3-1 past 5 road games, 24GA, 6/10 on PK
Marner (3G, 3A) points in 4 straight road games
Blues (63 Points) at Red Wings (54 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET
DET is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, SOW in STL. DET has gone 5-1-0 past 6GP vs STL
DET (22-24-10):
0-3-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 5/9 on PK
Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 3GP
STL (29-22-5):
won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 14-3, 8/8 on PK
Tarasenko (3G) last 3GP
Flyers (61 Points) at Flames (59 Points) - 9:30 p.m. ET
PHI is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning at home. CGY has won 2 straight at home vs PHI, 2GA
CGY (28-26-3):
1-2-0 past 3GP, outscored 11-5, 1/10 on PP
Gaudreau (0P) last 2GP
PHI (27-22-7):
2-8-2 past 12GP on road, 18GF, 7/37 on PP
Voracek (2A) last 2GP
Panthers (58 Points) at Sharks (73 Points) - 10:30 p.m. ET
SJ is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning in FLA. SJ has won 3 straight vs FLA
SJ (34-18-5):
4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 12GA, 11/14 on PK
Burns (3G, 5A) last 7GP
FLA (24-20-10):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 20GF, 3/21 on PP
Jagr turns 45 today, 1P shy of 1900 career. 1G, 1A last 2GP