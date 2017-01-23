38m ago
Ice Chips: Reilly out vs. Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Reilly (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames, but hasn't been ruled out for the team's next two games before the All-Star break. He has missed the past two games after injuring himself on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.
Montreal Canadiens
Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Flynn - Shaw
Carr - De la Rose - Mitchell
Defencemen
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Johnston/Redmond
Goaltenders
Price
Montoya
Power Play Units
Pacioretty - Radulov - Lehkonen
Beaulieu - Weber
Byron - Plekanec - Shaw
Barberio - Petry
Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) took part as a special teams forechecker, but wasn't allowed to shoot pucks.
Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) also skated at practice.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and it is unclear whether he will play on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators.