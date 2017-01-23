Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Reilly (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames, but hasn't been ruled out for the team's next two games before the All-Star break. He has missed the past two games after injuring himself on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal Canadiens

Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Flynn - Shaw
Carr - De la Rose - Mitchell

Defencemen
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Johnston/Redmond

Goaltenders
Price
Montoya 

Power Play Units
Pacioretty - Radulov - Lehkonen
Beaulieu - Weber

Byron - Plekanec - Shaw
Barberio - Petry

Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) took part as a special teams forechecker, but wasn't allowed to shoot pucks.

Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) also skated at practice.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Washington Capitals

 Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and it is unclear whether he will play on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators.