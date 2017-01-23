Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Reilly (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames, but hasn't been ruled out for the team's next two games before the All-Star break. He has missed the past two games after injuring himself on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Babcock said Rielly (ankle) skated again but not ready ... hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday (at DET) or Thursday (at PHI) — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

Andrighetto - Flynn - Shaw

Carr - De la Rose - Mitchell

Defencemen

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Barberio - Johnston/Redmond

Goaltenders

Price

Montoya

Power Play Units

Pacioretty - Radulov - Lehkonen

Beaulieu - Weber

Byron - Plekanec - Shaw

Barberio - Petry

Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) took part as a special teams forechecker, but wasn't allowed to shoot pucks.

Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) also skated at practice.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

#RedWings Larkin is out next 2 games with upper body injury. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 23, 2017

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and it is unclear whether he will play on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators.