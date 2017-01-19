5m ago
Ice Chips: Subban nears return from LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Nashville Predators
According to Predators' general manager David Poile, Star defenceman P.K. Subban (lower body) could be nearing a return. Poile is projecting Subban to be in the lineup next week when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. Subban has been sidelined since Jan. 1. - The Nashville Tennessean
Montreal Canadiens
Projected Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Galchenyuk - Shaw
De la Rose - Mitchell - Flynn
Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond/Johnston
Goaltenders
Price
Montoya
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Carlson didn't play on Monday in the Capitals' wild 8-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the injury. - Washington Post