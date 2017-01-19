Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Nashville Predators

According to Predators' general manager David Poile, Star defenceman P.K. Subban (lower body) could be nearing a return. Poile is projecting Subban to be in the lineup next week when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. Subban has been sidelined since Jan. 1. - The Nashville Tennessean

Montreal Canadiens

Projected Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

Andrighetto - Galchenyuk - Shaw

De la Rose - Mitchell - Flynn

Defence

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Barberio - Redmond/Johnston

Goaltenders

Price

Montoya

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Carlson didn't play on Monday in the Capitals' wild 8-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the injury. - Washington Post