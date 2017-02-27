47m ago
Wild forwards diagnosed with mumps
TSN.ca Staff
Minnesota Wild announce forwards Jason Pominville and Zach Parise have both been diagnosed with the mumps.
According to the team, "Members of the organization that have symptoms are being tested immediately and placed in isolation for a five-day period. Team doctors recently provided players and staff an MMR vaccination and the organization will continue to work closely with the NHL, NHLPA and the Minnesota Department of Health to help prevent further infection."
Pominville has 10 goals and 28 assists in 59 games this season for the Wild and Parise has 14 goals and 14 assists in 50 games played.
The mumps has recently also decimated the Vancouver Canucks' locker room, with two more players and a trainer experiencing symptoms of the mumps, according to Canucks' head coach Willie Desjardins. The team was missing five players due to the highly contagious virus in their 4-1 home loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.