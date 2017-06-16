The NHLPA's Executive Board is voting on a $75 million salary cap limit for the 2017-18 season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Once the cap is approved, the it will be announced by the league. LeBrun notes every player representative will have a vote, meaning it could take longer than one deal.

The salary cap sat at $73 million this NHL season, up from $71.4 million the previous season.

The Chicago Blackhawks currently have the highest projected cap hit for next season at $77.5 million, per CapFriendly.

The Vegas Golden Knights can start signing pending unrestricted free agents on Sunday and LeBrun reports for that reason the NHL hoped to announce the 2017-18 cap by the end of the business day on Friday.