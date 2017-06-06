Off-Season Watch: Kane on the way out in Buffalo?

Each day through the Vegas expansion draft and up until free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

--

On the Block?

It appears Evander Kane’s name can be added to the trade block for this summer.

Speaking on TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie said there’s a good chance Kane will be traded this off-season.

McKenzie notes that Kane has one year remaining on his current contract – at a cap hit of $5.25 million – and may not fit the vision of new general manager Jason Botterill. The Sabres organization has gone through an overhaul already this off-season, with general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma both being let go after the season. The team has yet to hire Bylsma’s replacement.

Kane completed his second season with the Sabres this year, scoring 28 goals and adding 15 assists in 70 games. His 28 goals were his highest mark since scoring 30 with the Winnipeg Jets in 2011-12.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Sabres from the Jets in February 2015 in a trade which sent Kane and Zach Bogosian to Buffalo in exchange for Tyler Myers, Drew Stafford, Joel Armia, Brendan Lemieux and a first-round pick.

Through 496 career games, Kane owns 157 goals and 300 points in the NHL. He was never played more than 75 games in a season.

--

Available for a high price

Mike Smith’s name has entered the rumour mill and while Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka didn’t shut down talks completely on Monday, he made it clear Smith won’t come cheap to another team.

Smith is signed through 2018-19 at a cap hit of $5.67 million.

Chayka told Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports that he’s not shopping his starting goaltender, but every player on the Coyotes roster is available if teams are willing to pay up.

“If it’s being viewed as me making Mike available and starting a bidding war, that’s not the case,” Chayka said. “We’re taking calls on players every year. I don’t think anyone is untradeable but like we talked about last year with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, he’s up as high on that list as anyone.

“There’s a value to our team that Mike has, being an All-Star and our rock. His value is extremely high but if someone wants to pay an even higher value for him, that’s the industry.”

Smith 35, posted a 19-16-9 record with the Coyotes this season with a 2.92 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He posted a .916 save percentage last season, but only played 32 games due to injury. He has been with the Coyotes organization since 2011.

“Goaltending is such a premium position and Mike was as good as anyone in the league last year,” Chayka said.

--

Pump the brakes?

The Anaheim Ducks have been expected to attempt to move a defenceman ahead of the Vegas expansion draft to avoid the prospect of losing a player such as Sami Vatanen for nothing.

However, Mike Zeisberger of the Toronto Sun writes that playoff injuries to Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm have the Ducks sitting tight with their blue liners and depleting the defensive market.

Lindholm was ruled out after the season for four months, while general manager Bob Murray said Vatanen would be out even longer than that. Both players underwent shoulder surgeries after the Western Conference Final.

Vatanen, who is projected by TSN Hockey to be left unprotected in the Vegas expansion draft, scored three goals and tallied 24 points while averaging 21:40 of ice time in 71 regular season games this season. He scored one goal and added five assists in 12 postseason contests. He is currently the top player on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait board.

Zeisberger notes the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators are still two teams who could move a defenceman this off-season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars are both in the market.

--

In the Sweepstakes?

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Columbus Blue Jackets have inquired about Ilya Kovalchuk’s interest in joining their team.

How much has Tortorella changed? Enough so that Jackets have inquired about Kovalchuk's interest in coming to Columbus, Post has learned. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 5, 2017

Brooks wrote Sunday that more than six teams including the New York Ranger, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs had also inquired on Kovalchuk. However, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Monday the Maple Leafs are not interested in the Russian winger.

The Blue Jackets posted the fourth-best record in the NHL last season at 50-24-8. The team finished sixth in the league in goals for, led by Cam Atkinson who scored 35.

Kovalchuk scored 32 goals in 60 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL this season. He topped the 30-goal mark nine times in 12 NHL seasons.