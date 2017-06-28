Why are the Senators still shopping Phaneuf?

Each day leading up to free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

--

Pursuing Patrick

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau is also reportedly getting plently of interest on the open market.

Custance lists the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings all as teams pursuing the 37-year-old.

Marleau had 27 goals and 19 assists for 46 points in 82 games along with three goals and one assist in six playoff games.

He's posted 25 goals or more in each of the past two seasons and scored 33 goals in 2013-14. Marleau has spent his entire NHL career with the Sharks since being drafted second overall in 1997.

Jon Rosen of the Fox Sports West reports the Kings have made it a 'priority' to sign Marleau's teammate Joe Thornton. The two have tied together since Thornton arrived in San Jose and both signed three-year deals to stay in San Jose in 2014.

--

Gaining Interest

Dan Girardi is on the free agent market this summer after the New York Rangers opted to buyout the final three years on his contract earlier this month.

Craig Custance of the Athletic Detroit reported Tuesday that the Red Wings are one of several teams who have reached out to the 33-year-old. Custance said Girardi will have a good market for his services this summer.

Red Wings one of several teams that have reached out about Dan Girardi. There's going to be a good market for the ex-Rangers defenseman. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) June 27, 2017

E.J. Hradek of NHL Network reported the Tampa Bay Lightning could be a landing spot, while Michael Russo of the Minnesota Star Tribune linked the right hand shot as possible option for the Wild.

Girardi scored four goals and added 11 assists over 63 games with the Rangers in 2016-17, his 11th with the club. The native of Welland, Ont., has spent his entire career with the Blueshirts.

Giradi averaged 19:06 of ice time per game last season, his lowest since breaking into the league in the 2006-07 season.

He owned a cap hit of $5.5 million of his previous contract, but should come cheaper to his next club. He is ranked 35th on TSN Hockey's top UFAs list.

--

Another Reunion?

The Chicago Blackhawks brought Brandon Saad back to the team in a blockbuster trade last week which saw Russian sniper Artemi Panarin head back the other way.

Brian Hedger of the Athletic Chicago reports the Blackhawks could be interested in another reunion, one which would be significantly more low-key than Saad's return.

Hedger reports the Blackhawks are interested in signing Patrick Sharp to a low-risk deal on July 1, bring the 35-year-old back into their lineup after two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Sharp scored just eight goals and added 10 assists in 48 games with the Stars this season. He's a year removed from scoring 20 goals with the Stars in 2015-16.

Like Saad, Sharp was a a part of both the 2013 and 2015 Blackhawks who won the Stanley Cup. Sharp also hoisted the Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010.

Sharp spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded to the Stars two years ago.

--