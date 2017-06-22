Each day leading up to free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

--

Short Stay?

Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said Tuesday he would be trading defencemen shortly after picking them in the expansion draft because so many quality blueliners were left exposed.

Two names have quickly risen to the top of the list of players whose stays in Vegas could be very short.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie said Trevor van Riemsdyk, plucked off the Chicago Blackhawks roster, could be moved Thursday, while the Marc Methot, formerly of the Ottawa Senators, is also drawing interest.

McKenzie reports the speculation is van Riemsdyk will be traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost forward Connor Brickley in the expansion draft.

UPDATE: The Hurricanes acquired van Riemsdyk on Thursday.

As for Methot, McKenzie said the Dallas Stars have already shown interest in adding him to their blue line.

DAL has shown interest in VGK D man Marc Methot. As I mentioned, much speculation TVR is Carolina bound. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

The Golden Knights selected 13 defencemen in the expansion draft and acquired two more - Jake Bischoff and Shea Theodore - via trade.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun added David Schlemko and Alexei Emelin's names to the list of defencemen Vegas could move in the next few days.

The NHL trade freeze will end Thursday at 8am et.

--

Staying, but only for now?

The Blackhawks were rumoured to be sending Marcus Kruger along with van Riemsdyk to the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but Kruger's name was not called on Wednesday.

Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times writes that Marian Hossa being ruled out for the 2017-18 season has likely made the Blackhawks less desperate to move Kruger and his $3M cap hit.

Lazerus notes Hossa's cap hit will buried on long-term injured reserve, giving the Blackhawks some flexibility.

Despite holding on to him Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says Kruger could still be dealt this off-season.

I keep hearing the Marcus Kruger from CHI to VGK scenario is alive and well, but some question on timing. So stay tuned on that one. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

--

What'd You Talk About?

McPhee revealed Tuesday that he would be having last minute trade talks with Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello before he picked his expansion team. As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli wrote, those talks were likely to involve a post-expansion trade scenarios.

Seravalli listed Methot and Colin Miller as two players who were picked by the Golden Knights who the Leafs could be interested.

The Maple Leafs are believed to looking to add a top-four defenceman this off-season and they may use the expansion Golden Knights to get one.

--

Isles Look to Make a Splash

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger breaks down the latest rumours around the New York Islanders and their quest to add a top-six forward and possibly more.



In search of top-six forward, Isles could make big splash at draft Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun discuss who the Islanders could have their eye on as they aim to land a top-six forward, if there's a chance any of the top picks on Friday night could be moved, and how Marian Hossa's absence next season could affect the Blackhawks' cap situation moving forward.

--

Dog Eat Dog

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports general manager John Chayka and the Arizona Coyotes could be major players in the market over the next few days. The team is said to be on the hunt for a goaltender, centres and defenceman.

The Coyotes could be among the more active clubs in next two days. Goalie, Centers, D...John Chayka is in the market for all of the above. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2017

The Coyotes lost forward Teemu Pulkkinen to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.