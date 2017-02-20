The Edmonton Oilers have been without Darnell Nurse since Dec. 1 due to an ankle injury which required surgery.

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said Monday the team expects the 22-year-old defenceman to play on their upcoming five-game road trip.

The Oilers open the trip on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by a game Wednesday against Florida Panthers, but McLellan said Nurse is not expected to play in either of those games.

Their road trip continues with games against the Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators and finally against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 28. McLellan said he expects Nurse to return in one of those three games.

In 25 games this season, Nurse owns three goals and two assists with a minus-2 rating.

Defenceman Kris Russell said Monday he could return to the lineup for the first since Feb. 3 against the Lightning, but will need final clearance from the team's medical staff. Russell, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, owns five assists and a minus-1 rating through 47 games.

The Oilers sit second in the Pacific Division with 72 points through 59 games this season. Their upcoming road trip contains all five of their remaining games before the March 1 trade deadline.