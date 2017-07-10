The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Yohann Auvitu to a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old blueliner scored two goals and four points in 25 regular season games with the New Jersey Devils this past season. He also added five goals and eight points in 29 games with the Albany Devils of the American Hockey League.



The #Oilers have signed Yohann Auvitu to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/mo9C0luz5u — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 10, 2017

The undrafted defenceman spent six seasons playing professional hockey in Finland's SM-Liiga. He tallied 19 goals and 57 points in 216 games.

The Ivry-sur-Seine, France native has represented his country at eight World Hockey Championships (2010-2017) and three World Junior Hockey Championships (2007-2009).