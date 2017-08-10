The Edmonton Oilers have signed first round pick Kailer Yamamoto to a three-year entry level contract Wednesday.

The Oilers made Yamamoto the 22nd overall pick this year after the 18-year-old compiled 42 goals and 57 assists in 65 games for the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL last year.

In three seasons for the Chiefs, Yamamoto has 84 goals and 143 assists in 190 games.

Born in Spokane, Yamamoto has represented Team USA several times on the international stage, including the 2016 U18 World Championship.