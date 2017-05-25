The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday that the team has hired Steve Ott as an assistant coach.

"Steve was a competitor on the ice as a player and I expect him to bring that energy in this role," said Blues Head Coach Mike Yeo. "He was highly respected as a player and a person among his teammates and I believe he will be a huge asset to our staff."

Ott played in 848 career NHL games from 2002 to 2017, tallying 288 points and 1,555 penalty minutes. In 14 seasons, he played with Dallas, Buffalo, St. Louis, Detroit and Montreal.

He was originally drafted 25th overall by the Dallas Stars at the 2000 Entry Draft.