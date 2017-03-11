MONTREAL — Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored in the final 10 minutes of play as the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders earned a comeback 2-2 draw to spoil the Montreal Impact's home opener on Saturday night before 34,373 at Olympic Stadium.

Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute and Bruin tied it up in injury time for Seattle (0-1-1) who were coming off a 2-1 loss in Houston last week. They will celebrate their championship at their home opener next week against the New York Red Bulls.

Matteo Mancosu and Ignacio Piatti each scored his first of the season for the Impact (0-1-1).

After the Impact were held without a shot in a 1-0 defeat last week in San Jose, Mancosu scored on the first of the game on a quick attack straight up the middle in the 17th minute. Patrice Bernier got the ball to Ignacio Piatti, who found Mancosu on a run behind the defence. The Italian made a move to the left and slotted the ball into an open goal.

It was another run up the middle that doubled the Montreal lead in the 51st minute when, with Mancosu distracting the defence, Piatti was able to charge in and score on a low shot.

Bernier was given his second assist of the game. The Impact captain was subbed out eight minutes later for recent signing Adrian Arregui, who saw his first MLS action.

The crowd booed as referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot when substitute Oneil Fisher went down easily after a brush with Laurent Ciman just inside the 18-yard box. Lodeiro made no mistake with a low shot for his first of the season.

The Sounders looked to have equalized in the 90th on a give and go between Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, but it was nullified by what may have been a phantom hand ball call.

But moments later, Cristian Roldan's cross from the right side was headed down by Jordan Morris and the veteran Bruin slammed it in from the doorstep.

Former Impact midfielder Harry Shipp started for the Sounders and made his presence felt early with a cross that didn't quite connect six minutes in and give-and-go with Morris that had Seattle claiming a penalty while he shot just wide. Montreal defender Laurent Ciman was shown the yellow card in the 11th for bumping Morris on another chance.

Montreal had opportunities too, including a diving header by Mancosu that Stefan Frei grabbed easily in the 32nd.

Impact defender Hassoun Camara, serving a one-game suspension, was replaced by Victor Cabrera who returned from an injury.

Montreal is 2-1-3 in home openers at the Big O, with their only loss a 2-0 setback to Seattle in 2014.