Kyle Palmieri has established himself as one of the New Jersey Devils’ elite goal scorers with a team-leading 26 goals last year, but he’s looking to do even more in the coming season.

With the injury to centre Travis Zajac, out until at least December with a torn left pectoral muscle, there is a void on the Devils’ penalty kill. Palmieri is looking to help fill it.

“(The penalty kill) was something that looking back on my time in Anaheim and even my first year here, I got a little bit of a chance in a couple games, but last year I like to think I earned a spot on the penalty kill, and that was important to me to be a player who can play in all situations,” Palmieri told NJ.com.

The Devils struggled in short-handed situations last year, ranking 23rd in penalty kill percentage at 79.6 per cent while allowing the fifth-most power-play goals with 59.

Last season, Palmieri was fourth on the team among forwards – 16th on the club – with 56 seconds of short-handed ice time per game.

"(Zajac is) one of our best penalty killers, if not one of the best in the league," Palmieri said. "Those are tough shoes to fill and I don't think coach Hynes is looking for a single guy to step in. Collectively as a unit, as the forwards get into camp, I think it's important to think what you lost with Travis injury, but at the same time, it's going to give guys opportunities to step up and play bigger roles."

The Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their preseason opener on Monday. Palmieri had one goal in almost 17 minutes of ice time, but did not appear on the penalty kill.

New Jersey will open the regular season on Oct. 7 at home against the Colorado Avalanche.