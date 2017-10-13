COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artemi Panarin and Seth Jones scored to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Zach Werenski had two assists and Lukas Sedlak added an empty-net goal for Columbus.

Panarin, acquired from Chicago in the off-season, got his first goal with the Blue Jackets. He snaked through the defence and beat goaltender Henrik Lundqvist between the pads 7:25 into the third for a 2-1 lead. He's tied for the team lead with four points.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves for Columbus, and Lundqvist stopped 40 shots.

Kevin Hayes scored for New York with 5:25 left in the first period. Hayes intercepted Jones' drop pass and charged on a breakaway, beating Bobrovsky on his glove side.

Jones made amends with 45 seconds left in the second by snapping a shot from the left wall that hit the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad in the shin. Lundqvist was caught lunging the other way, and the deflected shot bounced in off the post to make it 1-1.

The Blue Jackets opened the third with an 11-0 shot advantage in the first six minutes but couldn't solve Lundqvist until Panarin broke the tie.

NOTES: Columbus had a goal waved off 29 seconds into the game because Matt Calvert backed into Lundqvist in the crease. Calvert had redirected a shot by David Savard. ... Blue Jackets D Gabriel Carlsson was injured and left the game in the third period. ... F Zac Dalpe started for the first time this season for Columbus, taking the place of Markus Hannikainen, who was a healthy scratch. Dalpe was scratched the first two games. ... Blue Jackets F Boone Jenner is still out with an injury. He hasn't played yet this season. ... Columbus C Jordan Schroeder, returning from an injury, was sent to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

UP NEXT

New York: Hosts New Jersey on Saturday.

Columbus: Plays at Minnesota on Saturday.

