Insider Trading: Are the Flames done wheeling and dealing?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, defenceman Jason Demers used his modified no-trade clause to nix a trade which would have sent him from the Florida Panthers to the Vancouver Canucks.

Hearing that Jason Demers, via his modified NTC, nixed a trade to Vancouver — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

The 27-year-old has reportedly been on the trade block since before the expansion draft, with the Panthers looking to shed his $4.5 million cap hit.

His no-trade clause allows him to submit a list of eight teams he cannot be traded to.

He scored nine goals and added 19 assists while logging 19:37 of ice time per contest in 81 games played this season. He signed his five-year, $22.5 million contract with the Panthers last year on July 1 after two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

The Dorval, QC. native is a veteran of 504 games and owns 37 goals and 171 points in his NHL career.