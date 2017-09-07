The Florida Panthers have chartered a plane to take players and staff members out of the state on Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

According to George Richards of the Miami Herald, roughly 80 people will take the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, including Vincent Trocheck, Aleksander Barkov, Derek MacKenzie and Roberto Luongo.

The team will also allow members of the organization who are travelling to bring their pets.

Thank you @Dougielarge and Vinnie. Stay safe everybody! — Aleksander Barkov (@Barkovsasha95) September 6, 2017

Panthers CEO Matthew Caldwell said the team could use their AHL facilities in Springfield, Mass. to hold training camp in a worst-case scenario.

“We hope this is just a couple days up in Massachusetts and a flight home," Caldwell told the Herald. "But we don’t know what’s going to happen, don’t know what we will sustain.

“We have a good mix of players going up there and they’ll have great facilities in Boston. Hopefully everything works out here and we can fly them back in a few days.”

The Panthers home arena, BB&T Center, will serve as a staging area for emergency equipment ahead of the Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida over the weekend. The NFL has postponed Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers which was set to be played in Miami.