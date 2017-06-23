Bob Boughner is expected to make his first hire today.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Florida Panthers are expected to name former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano an associate coach today.

As others have speculated. Expect the Panthers to announce Jack Capuano as an associate coach today. Focus on D and PK. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 23, 2017

Dreger reports Capuano will focus on defence and the penalty kill.

The Islanders fired Capuano midway through the season this year, when the team had a 17-17-8 record. Capuano compiled a 227-192-64 record in parts of seven seasons behind the Islanders’ bench. He joined the club in 2005 as a coach with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers.